NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

