Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 86,748 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $43,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 220.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 393.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $47,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Evergy by 465.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.