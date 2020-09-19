Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,478 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.24% of Okta worth $59,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Okta by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Truist increased their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $197.65 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.03 and a 200 day moving average of $176.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. Okta’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $6,335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,276 shares of company stock valued at $106,505,587 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

