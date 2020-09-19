Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.61% of Entegris worth $48,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2,087.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 109,798 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 175.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.