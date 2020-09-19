Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 367,406 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.17% of Eversource Energy worth $47,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

NYSE:ES opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

