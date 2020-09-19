Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,478 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.36% of KBR worth $43,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in KBR by 14.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in KBR by 20.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in KBR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KBR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares during the last quarter.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

KBR opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.13 and a beta of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

