Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.43% of Molina Healthcare worth $45,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $184.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $198.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.28.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

