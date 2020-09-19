Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,399 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $57,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 70.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

