Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,666,356 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of T opened at $28.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

