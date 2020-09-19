Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,277 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $46,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIT. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIT opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

