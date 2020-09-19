Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $42.17 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,933 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Las Vegas Sands worth $42,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Shares of LVS opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.