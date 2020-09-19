Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $46.28 Million Holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.26% of Heska worth $46,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Heska by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Heska by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Heska by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heska by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $98.82 on Friday. Heska Corp has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $933.26 million, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heska Corp will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $983,024.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $109,063.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,509.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

