Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $48.76 Million Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,316 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.91% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $48,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.