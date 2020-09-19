Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $52.68 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467,127 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Comerica worth $52,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

CMA opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

