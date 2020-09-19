Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $45 Million in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,053,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,998,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.21% of Yeti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Yeti by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 932,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 769,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $763,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

