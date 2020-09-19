Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,664 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $41,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chewy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura upped their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of CHWY opened at $53.00 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $275,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,520 shares in the company, valued at $7,834,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $4,316,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,084.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,119 shares of company stock worth $40,962,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

