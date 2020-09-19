Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,321 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Hain Celestial Group worth $47,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.