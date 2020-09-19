Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 439,093 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Chegg worth $51,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $599,998,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,191,000 after buying an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chegg by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after buying an additional 2,520,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chegg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after acquiring an additional 54,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,403.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $167,213.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,389.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,462,475.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,070.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,205,166 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

