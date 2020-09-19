Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 803,923 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 803,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,698,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.19% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $3,025,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $301,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $412,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Argus started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.