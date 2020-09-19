Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,105 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 5.50% of TechTarget worth $45,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TechTarget by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $40.08 on Friday. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 180,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $6,042,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 6,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $193,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $614,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 621,462 shares of company stock worth $23,028,719. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

