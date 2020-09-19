Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 95,051 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Best Buy worth $47,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.48.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $24,889,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,230 shares of company stock worth $73,599,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

