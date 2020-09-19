Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 111,797 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,797 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $56,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $66.14 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $993,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,345. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

