Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 113,005 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 113,005 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.74% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $50,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,635 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $2,367,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 77.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 446,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 143,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 131,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

