Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Public Storage worth $44,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Public Storage by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

Public Storage stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $252.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

