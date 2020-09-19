Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,559,397 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,031,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,559,397 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $46,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Rambus by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rambus by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $257,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,884 shares of company stock worth $319,680 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Shares of RMBS opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

