Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 15,817 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,817 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.70% of TreeHouse Foods worth $42,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

THS opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

