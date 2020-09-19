Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,154,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $42,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Metlife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in Metlife by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 218,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Metlife by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Metlife by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Metlife by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of MET opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

