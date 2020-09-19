Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 340,814 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340,814 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Corelogic worth $56,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 24.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLGX opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLGX shares. Barclays cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.70.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

