Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 41,272 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,272 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $47,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 363.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $218.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.36 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

