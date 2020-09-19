Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has decreased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $11.96 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

