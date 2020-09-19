NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Insider Matthew Goetz Buys 1,000 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) insider Matthew Goetz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $13,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NREF opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Precept Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.1% during the second quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

