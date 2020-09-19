Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nike from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE opened at $114.66 on Friday. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,056 shares of company stock worth $26,663,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 886,199 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $3,145,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $3,386,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.