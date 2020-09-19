Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Nike from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nike from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.79.

Shares of NKE opened at $114.66 on Friday. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

