Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 19,759 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19,759 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $767,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,234.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2,620.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1,480.08 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

