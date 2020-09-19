Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

NESRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Star Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NESRF stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Northern Star Resources has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

