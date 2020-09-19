Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $116.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist cut Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.60.

Get Novocure alerts:

NVCR stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novocure has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $110.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novocure will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $5,253,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,899.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,722 shares of company stock worth $15,602,582. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Novocure by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Novocure by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Novocure by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Novocure by 15.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Novocure by 106.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.