Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 37.3% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 240,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 182.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,537,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after purchasing an additional 597,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $11.65 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.