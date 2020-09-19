Oci N.V. (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

Oci N.V. (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,617,800 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 1,417,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCINF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get OCI alerts:

Shares of OCINF opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

About OCI

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.