Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Acquires $29,638.00 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Ofer Benyosef acquired 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,638. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ORA opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 875,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,225,000 after purchasing an additional 524,457 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 617,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 121,250 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,591,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,674,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,952,000 after purchasing an additional 79,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

