Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.25.

OSTK stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $49,985.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $107,121.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,514 shares of company stock valued at $823,832. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Overstock.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

