Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Kristen Marie Williams Sells 27,853 Shares of Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 27,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,675,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,440.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PCRX stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

