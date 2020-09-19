PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,708 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of PagSeguro Digital worth $52,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,220 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,830 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 43.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,354,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $45,488,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Shares of PAGS opened at $37.50 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.