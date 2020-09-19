Patrick Louis Ryan Acquires 2,500 Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Patrick Louis Ryan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $522.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFBK shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

