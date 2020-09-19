Paxos Standard Token Achieves Market Cap of $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00046848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00247354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00094473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.01471301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00217979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

