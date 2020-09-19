Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,805 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Paychex worth $54,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,358,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $78.59 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

