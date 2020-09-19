Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008863.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE PBT opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,477.47% and a net margin of 94.09%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

