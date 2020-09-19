Pets at Home Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,663,900 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 2,336,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAHGF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Pets at Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PAHGF opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.68.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

