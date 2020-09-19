Phantasma Price Tops $0.0999 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $208,876.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00044923 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,095.75 or 1.00158597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00167058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

