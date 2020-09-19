Plateau Energy Metals Inc (CVE:PLU) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 100,250 Shares

Plateau Energy Metals Inc (CVE:PLU) insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$30,756.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,657,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,042,478.66.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plateau Energy Metals alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Robert Disbrow sold 3,500 shares of Plateau Energy Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$1,260.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert Disbrow sold 38,500 shares of Plateau Energy Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$12,843.60.

On Monday, August 10th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$33,320.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$32,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 75,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$23,085.00.

Plateau Energy Metals stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Plateau Energy Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of $24.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76.

Plateau Energy Metals Company Profile

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.