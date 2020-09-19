PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $843.33 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $843,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,870,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $420,822,000 after purchasing an additional 93,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,480.08 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,620.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

